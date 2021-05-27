Cancel
Recipes

Romesco Sauce

By Francine Lizotte
justapinch.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an amazing recipe packed with flavor! The smokiness of it pairs beautifully with many proteins, vegetables, and more. SAUCE: Place peppers and tomatoes on a baking sheet lined with foil lightly greased. For the garlic, cut off the top of the head to expose the cloves and drizzle a little oil on top. Wrap it in foil leaving a small opening for the steam to escape and place it on the baking sheet with the veggies (the garlic might take about 40 minutes to roast).

www.justapinch.com
Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Easy Raspberry Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. This sweet and silky raspberry sauce recipe is a simple condiment that comes together in minutes. It pairs perfectly with so many dessert and breakfast items, you’ll want to spoon it over everything!. If you love raspberries like we do,...
Mashed

This Is The Best Type Of Sauce To Pair With Fettuccine

When you hear "fettuccine pasta" the first thing to come to mind is fettuccine Alfredo most likely. There's a reason for this. According to the Food Network, flat ribbon-shaped pasta, such as fettuccine or linguine, is best enjoyed when served with Alfredo sauce, or a similar cream-based sauce. The cooking channel stressed that the sauce should be simple and very creamy sans any red meats — save that for spaghetti.
Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Sauce

Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fish with chili powder and salt, to taste. For the chili-lime sauce, squeeze 2 tsp. juice from half the lime into a bowl. Stir in sour cream, garlic powder and chili powder, set aside. Cut remaining lime into wedges for a garnish. Place fish on unheated, greased...
Pound Cake Parfaits with Cheesecake Filling and Blueberry Sauce

This pound cake parfaits and cheesecake filling and blueberry sauce is so rich, creamy and delicious! Plus, it is so simple and easy to prepare. It can be an ideal after lunch treat that will satisfy your sweet carvings and perfect spring-summer dessert. Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
Greens and caramelised tofu with XO sauce

This dish is all about the sauce. I have suggested making more than you will need, as it keeps well in the fridge for a few weeks and makes almost anything from sandwiches to salad bowls taste even more delicious. 1. Start with the XO sauce. Heat the oil in...
Grilled Cinnamon Pineapples with Vegan Salted Caramel Sauce

Salty, sweet caramel sauce adds a depth of flavor to this summer-ready dessert from Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats cookbook, while buttery pecans add crunch and texture. A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream on top finishes it all off with the perfect creamy touch. What you need:. For the salted...
Kary Osmond: Simple tomato sauce is sweet and satisfying

You can make a really satisfying tomato sauce with just olive oil, canned tomatoes and a big pinch of salt. If I have a bit more time, I like to add a mirepoix: onions, carrots and celery. It adds a lovely sweetness to the finished sauce. You can finely chop...
Hot Sauce Cicada Cookbooks

Frank's Red Hot, the beloved American hot sauce brand that celebrates "putting that $#!t on everything," has announced the upcoming release of its Cicada Cookbook, which really challenges fans to explore the hot sauce's flavor combination capabilities. The cookbook was released digitally ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, giving hot sauce...
How to make BBQ sauce

Barbecue is a highly popular style of cooking meat and fish outdoors on a grill, especially in the summer and at family gatherings. There are so many types of BBQ sauce, but most of the ones in the USA are made with ketchup, vinegar or both. The great thing about...
Lebanese Impossible Burger Kabobs With Lemon Tahini Sauce

Choosing plant-based ground meat is a great way to cut down on saturated fat in your diet, and the innovative products on the market today go much further than just faux hamburgers. Take this grilled kabob recipe, which will have the vegetarians and carnivores in your home satisfied. As an added bonus, vegetarian ground “meat” tends to cling to skewers without sticking to grill grates, so this recipe is ideal for outdoor barbecues. Serve with chopped romaine and cherry tomatoes for a full meal. You can dress the salad with the tahini sauce, too.
Pink Lemonade Bars

Mouth-puckering and buttery, lemon bars don’t need any improvement. But we went there anyway, transforming the classic dessert into a pretty-in-pink treat that’s worthy of any summer picnic. The secret isn’t food dye, but raspberry puree, which tames the tart citrus flavor and adds a berry hue. The filling is...
Mashed

Copycat Red Robin Campfire Sauce Recipe

With over 50 years of experience serving gourmet burgers to Americans across the country after its founding in 1969, it's no surprise that Red Robin has learned a thing or two about creating distinct and tasty sauces. From Island Heat to Red's Tavern, Red Robin has crafted tons of condiments over the years that aim to offer a bit of something for everyone. One of the most popular is its mayonnaise-based Campfire Sauce, which is often imitated by aspiring cooks who want to capture its magic. With the right ingredients, imitation doesn't have to mean settling for less, and recipe creator Miriam Hahn knows this very well.