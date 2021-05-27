Romesco Sauce
This is an amazing recipe packed with flavor! The smokiness of it pairs beautifully with many proteins, vegetables, and more. SAUCE: Place peppers and tomatoes on a baking sheet lined with foil lightly greased. For the garlic, cut off the top of the head to expose the cloves and drizzle a little oil on top. Wrap it in foil leaving a small opening for the steam to escape and place it on the baking sheet with the veggies (the garlic might take about 40 minutes to roast).www.justapinch.com