Morning Glory Muffins

By Kimberly Kolligs
justapinch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I worked I would make these for many morning meetings. I think they really start out your day right. Warm and add some butter. So good!. Wisk eggs, vanilla, milk, and veggie oil together in a big bowl. Add flours, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and brown sugar – then...

www.justapinch.com
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Easy and nutritious breakfast muffins

We all sometimes run late in the morning. I know I do once in a while and it is so much better to have a grab and go meal than to have to fix it — or go through the drive-thru. I found a breakfast muffin that is not only...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
RecipesWiscnews.com

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
sustainmycookinghabit.com

Ultimate Rhubarb Muffin Recipe

The perfect combination of sweet and sour, this simple to follow dessert recipe for making classic rhubarb muffins will leave you feeling satisfied. One of the many things I love about Spring here in South Western Ontario, Canada is that it’s the season for fresh and locally grown rhubarb. I have a large leafy rhubarb plant growing in my backyard that requires little attention but each and every year produces an abundant amount of rhubarb to use for making apple rhubarb pie; delicious strawberry rhubarb crisp as well as these perfectly moist rhubarb muffins.
Recipeslowcarbyum.com

Coconut Flour Turmeric Muffins (4-Ingredients)

Get my 5-Ingredient Keto Cookbook featuring over 120 simple recipes!. Net Carbs: 2 g | % Carbs: 7.5 % | % Protein: 7.5 % | % Fat: 84.9 % | SmartPoints: 5. These coconut flour turmeric muffins are made with a low-carb pancake mix and pop with incredible flavor. Even better, there are only 2g net carbs in each muffin, and you only need 4 ingredients to make them!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipesplantbasedjess.com

Beetroot Chocolate Muffins with Avocado

These fudgy beetroot chocolate muffins are such a great wholesome snack to enjoy when craving chocolate. They are super moist, oil-free, extra easy to make and made with veggies! And you won't even need to cook the beets first!. I had to buy a large bag of big & juicy...
Recipeslifemadesweeter.com

Lemon Blueberry Muffins

This post may contain affiliate links. We receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. These healthy Lemon Blueberry Muffins are soft, light fluffy and perfect for spring! An easy one-bowl muffin recipe...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipesnachicago.com

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

2 cups gluten-free, all-purpose, whole-grain flour blend. 1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (grain-sweetened) Preheat oven to 375° F. In a large bowl, combine mashed banana, pumpkin puree, maple syrup and vanilla. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Transfer dry mixture to large bowl and mix together gently until well combined. Avoid over-mixing to prevent toughness in the final product. Fold in chocolate chips. Spoon batter into silicon muffin cups and bake for 20 minutes or until the muffins are lightly browned. Remove muffins from the oven and let cool for five minutes. Store in an airtight container.
theguccha.com

Healthy Blender Banana Muffins

If you want to eat warm, soft muffins for breakfast but do not want to eat plain flour or refined sugars, these Healthy Blender Banana Muffins would be your best friend! Made using vegan & gluten-free ingredients, all the equipment you need are a blender and muffin tray!. Ingredients to...
arcamax.com

The glory of strawberries: 5 recipes that are perfectly in season

It's impossible to be sad when strawberries are in season. Everything looks better when there can be fresh strawberries in your future. The air smells sweeter. Dogs are friendlier. The sounds of traffic are more melodious. Strawberries make a bad day better and a good day great. Strawberry season happens...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
heretocook.com

Keto egg muffins

These keto egg muffins are a delicious, easy, savory, low carb breakfast that you can make with a variety of fillings and is great for meal prep. Eggs - Use large eggs at room temperature to make our keto egg muffins. Heavy cream - Heavy cream should be anywhere from...
Daily Item

Berry muffins showcase flavors of summer

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville. Kaitlyn: I have always been a huge fan of muffins and this recipe perfected them. I love fruit and I will give any excuse to add them to any recipe.
Recipesrecipes.net

Lemon Crumb Muffin Recipe

The zesty aromas and flavors of lemon are the perfect balance to the sweetness of this crumb muffin. It even comes with a smooth lemon glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In another bowl, mix eggs,...
Recipesfunwithoutgluten.com

Gluten-Free Zucchini & Feta Muffins or Slice

In Italy, a vegetable egg slice would be called a frittata and in Spain, a tortilla. Both countries have many variations of fillings and are usually served as tapas or sold in slices to eat on the go. A slice is more solid in texture and doesn’t need any milk or liquid. The large quantities of vegetables give the slice a strong structure and extra nutrition!
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
sneakyveg.com

Healthier chocolate chip banana muffins

Chocolate chips are always a winner and they’re the perfect addition to these healthier banana muffins. Lower in sugar and made with wholemeal flour, these healthier chocolate chip banana muffins are a great snack, lunch box filler or tea time treat. These muffins are suitable for vegans. As an Amazon...