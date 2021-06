An aggressive attack by firefighters kept a fire from spreading into an apartment building in Yucca Valley Sunday. County Fire Battalion Chief Bob Evans said crews were sent to a vegetation fire in the 7100 block of Palo Alto at 6 p.m. where they found ground vegetation and a wooden fence between two apartment buildings on fire. The fire had spread to the eaves of one of the buildings and the heat broke a window, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze and kept it from spreading any further. The cause is under investigation.