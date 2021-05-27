Cancel
Bellerose, NY

Clean up CIP service road

 11 days ago

The Bellerose Commonwealth Civic Association is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming cleanup. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at noon. It is anticipated to wrap up around 3 p.m. The neighborhood organization will scoop litter along the Cross Island Parkway northbound service road from the...

