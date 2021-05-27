Below Its $18 IPO Price, Rocket Companies Is an Excellent Contrarian Bet
Mortgage originator Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is currently in the middle of what can only be described as a major trading slump. Since May 5, RKT stock is down nearly 25%. Rocket’s stock hasn’t traded this low since it went public at $18 in August 2020. The fact that its initial public offering (IPO) priced two dollars below the bottom end of its $20 to $22 pre-IPO pricing should have been all that investors needed to know about the future direction of its share price.investorplace.com