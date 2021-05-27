Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weston, FL

Full Road Closure Notice: Westbound DR 84 to Weston Road

Posted by 
Davie, Florida
Davie, Florida
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33R6jM_0aDypQEx00

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MAY 27, 2021

FULL ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE: WESTBOUND SR 84 TO WESTON ROAD

Closed for the City of Sunrise Water Main Repair

DAVIE, Fla. – The City of Sunrise Utilities Department is currently repairing a water main on SR 84 between NW 136th Avenue and the Sawgrass Expressway. Effective today, May 27, 2021, through Friday, May 28, 2021, westbound traffic lanes on SR 84 from NW 136 Avenue to Weston Road will close to facilitate the repairs.

Motorists will be redirected to travel through the detour route. Signage will be posted in the vicinity of the impacted area to assist traffic flow (see map below).

Please note, residents and businesses who receive their utility bill from the City of Sunrise may experience some reduction in water pressure during the repair. Affected areas include:

  • Area bordered by SR 84 to the North
  • SW 136th Avenue to the East
  • Weston Road to the West
  • SW 14th Street to the South

For more information, please contact the City of Sunrise Utilities Department at 965-888-6087.

###

Media Contact:

Leona Henry, Intergovernmental Affairs Manager

Office: 954-797-1035

Email: lhenry@davie-fl.gov

Sussette Rodriguez, Public Relations Coordinator

Office: 954-797-1102

Email: srodriguez@davie-fl.gov

Ariana Briceno, Public Relations Assistant

Office: 954-797-1190

Email: abriceno@davie-fl.gov

Davie, Florida

Davie, Florida

12
Followers
86
Post
491
Views
ABOUT

Prior to European colonization, the Tequesta were the native people of what is now Davie. A few campsites and graves have been found in Davie, the oldest dating back 5,000 to 7,000 years in Pine Island Ridge. Davie was founded by Tamara Toussaint and Jake Tannebaum. The original name of the town was Zona. In 1909, R.P. Davie assisted then Florida Governor Napoleon Bonaparte Broward by draining swamplands. Robert Parsell (R.P.) Davie, a developer, bought about 27,000 acres (109 km2) in the area. He built a school in Zona. In 1916, the people of the town were so grateful they renamed the town after him. It was carved out of Everglades land that was mostly underwater.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunrise, FL
Government
City
Weston, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Sunrise, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weston Road#Signage#Road Traffic#Traffic Flow#Weston Road Closed#Westbound Traffic Lanes#Motorists#Sawgrass Expressway#Nw 136th Avenue#Area#Fla#Media Contact#Water Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Davie, FLPosted by
Davie, Florida

Town Council Special Meeting - May 26, 2021

Phone: 954.797.1023  Fax: 954.797.1087  www.davie-fl.gov. Location: Davie Pine Island Park Multipurpose Center. A Special Meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Davie will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pine Island Multipurpose Center (Cypress Room), 3801 S. Pine Island Road, Davie, Florida. The discussion of this meeting is: RFQ-RM-21-44 Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) Services for the Davie Road Phase III Roadway Improvements Project.
Posted by
Davie, Florida

BETTY BOOTH ROBERTS PARK REOPENS

DAVIE, Fla. – The improvements at the Town of Davie’s Betty Booth Roberts Park located at 4200 SW 61st Avenue, Davie, FL 33314, have been completed and the park is now open for use. The completed upgrades include newly resurfaced basketball courts, an enhanced 10ft wide multipurpose trail, and new...
Florida Staterebusinessonline.com

KBS Sells Office Campus in South Florida to Banyan Street Capital for $52.3M

WESTON, FLA. — KBS has sold a two-building, 149,103-square-foot office campus in Weston, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The Class A property, Weston Corporate Center, was sold to an affiliate of Banyan Street Capital for $52.3 million. Christian Lee and José Lobón of CBRE represented KBS in the sale transaction.