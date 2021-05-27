Full Road Closure Notice: Westbound DR 84 to Weston Road

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MAY 27, 2021

FULL ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE: WESTBOUND SR 84 TO WESTON ROAD

Closed for the City of Sunrise Water Main Repair

DAVIE, Fla. – The City of Sunrise Utilities Department is currently repairing a water main on SR 84 between NW 136th Avenue and the Sawgrass Expressway. Effective today, May 27, 2021, through Friday, May 28, 2021, westbound traffic lanes on SR 84 from NW 136 Avenue to Weston Road will close to facilitate the repairs.

Motorists will be redirected to travel through the detour route. Signage will be posted in the vicinity of the impacted area to assist traffic flow (see map below).

Please note, residents and businesses who receive their utility bill from the City of Sunrise may experience some reduction in water pressure during the repair. Affected areas include:

Area bordered by SR 84 to the North

SW 136th Avenue to the East

Weston Road to the West

SW 14th Street to the South

For more information, please contact the City of Sunrise Utilities Department at 965-888-6087.

###

Media Contact:

Leona Henry, Intergovernmental Affairs Manager

Office: 954-797-1035

Email: lhenry@davie-fl.gov

Sussette Rodriguez, Public Relations Coordinator

Office: 954-797-1102

Email: srodriguez@davie-fl.gov

Ariana Briceno, Public Relations Assistant

Office: 954-797-1190

Email: abriceno@davie-fl.gov