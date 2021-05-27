Full Road Closure Notice: Westbound DR 84 to Weston Road
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MAY 27, 2021
FULL ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE: WESTBOUND SR 84 TO WESTON ROAD
Closed for the City of Sunrise Water Main Repair
DAVIE, Fla. – The City of Sunrise Utilities Department is currently repairing a water main on SR 84 between NW 136th Avenue and the Sawgrass Expressway. Effective today, May 27, 2021, through Friday, May 28, 2021, westbound traffic lanes on SR 84 from NW 136 Avenue to Weston Road will close to facilitate the repairs.
Motorists will be redirected to travel through the detour route. Signage will be posted in the vicinity of the impacted area to assist traffic flow (see map below).
Please note, residents and businesses who receive their utility bill from the City of Sunrise may experience some reduction in water pressure during the repair. Affected areas include:
- Area bordered by SR 84 to the North
- SW 136th Avenue to the East
- Weston Road to the West
- SW 14th Street to the South
For more information, please contact the City of Sunrise Utilities Department at 965-888-6087.
###
Media Contact:
Leona Henry, Intergovernmental Affairs Manager
Office: 954-797-1035
Email: lhenry@davie-fl.gov
Sussette Rodriguez, Public Relations Coordinator
Office: 954-797-1102
Email: srodriguez@davie-fl.gov
Ariana Briceno, Public Relations Assistant
Office: 954-797-1190
Email: abriceno@davie-fl.gov