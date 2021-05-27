Cancel
Public Safety

Interim 107th leader’s post made permanent

By Katherine Donlevy, Associate Editor
qchron.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter six weeks without a commanding officer, the 107th Precinct welcomed its new boss May 18 — Capt. Kevin Chan. The 16-year NYPD veteran had taken the reins during the tragic interim following Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney’s suicide. He had been serving as the 105th Precinct’s executive officer at the time, a position he held for four years, before he was asked to step up and take care of the Pomonok command, a position that was made permanent last Tuesday.

Black Enterprise

