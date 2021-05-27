Cancel
‘The entire Jewish community is on edge’

By Katherine Donlevy, Associate Editor
qchron.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Yeshiva Kesser Torah congregants stood outside the synagogue last week when a hail of stones and verbal assault fell upon them. “F--k you, you Jews. I’m gonna kill all of you and have your blood run in the streets,” the four assailants said the night of May 20, according to police.

