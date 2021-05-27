Microstrategy Has Potential for Stock Traders With a Crypto Interest

The world of cryptocurrencies is absolutely crazy at the moment. One day you could be making gains that people only dream of, then the next day you have given all those gains back to the crypto-market. The crypto-market is so volatile that even one man and his Twitter account can cause an entire crypto-market to plummet (I’m looking at you, Musk). The very nature of the crypto-market is extremely volatile, meaning that you could lose or gain a lot of money in a very short space of time.