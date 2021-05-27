Service to Self vs. Service to Others
As I’ve written often, self-interest is good. It’s actually hardwired into our DNA and our old brain (limbic system and brain stem). Fight or flight is an example of self interest’s important survival mechanism that enabled primitive humanity to survive predators who threatened their very lives. Hard work ethic is another example of self-interest at work. Focusing on your dreams and goals is yet another example of self-interest. So too is prioritizing your health by exercising daily and eating healthy.richhabits.net