Service to Self vs. Service to Others

Thank You for the many resources You have provided to us so that we may increase our knowledge and understanding of all things in life. Most importantly, we thank You for Your Holy Word. We pray we would always be learners. We pray we would eager to know more about the world around us and apply that knowledge so that we can make informed decisions and walk in wisdom. We pray we would consume information through a biblical perspective, filtering through what is truth and what is not truth. We pray You would help us to discern what is the truth. Please help us to be humble in what we know and how we share what we know with each other and with others in Jesus’ name AMEN!