Is RH Stock Worth its Premium Pre-Earnings Price Tag?

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post $194.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.10 million and the lowest is $191.50 million. The Macerich posted sales of $178.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.