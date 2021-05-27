Is RH Stock Worth its Premium Pre-Earnings Price Tag?
RH (NYSE:RH), formally known as Restoration Hardware, is an upscale American home-furnishings company. The company curates designs and styles in the luxury lifestyle market. RH sells its merchandise through its retail stores, catalog, and online. RH operates 70 galleries, 18 full-line design galleries, and six baby & child galleries. The luxury lifestyle company also has 36 outlet stores in the United States and Canada.www.schaeffersresearch.com