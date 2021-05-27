Anarchist shows his colors — on your car

The Motherlode Cruise Car Show was held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in historic downtown Jackson. Now maybe it’s because of the crazy year and folks were tired of being locked away from each other, or maybe, just maybe, the Motherlode Cruisers wanted to come back in style like never before. Or maybe it was a lot of things that all just came together at the perfect time as the show had a fantastic turnout with car enthusiasts, fantastic weather, and tons of fans. While all proceeds from this year’s show benefit Hospice of Amador & Calaveras and Tri County Wildlife, a number of participants walked away with some amazing awards. Of course the real winners, were everyone that attended. A show unlike any other, the Motherlode Cruisers did an amazing job. Here were the awards for the participants: