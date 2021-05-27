Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Anarchist shows his colors — on your car

By Peter C. Mastrosimone
qchron.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA serial spray-painter has marked up 45 cars parked on the streets of Astoria in the last week, on top of 20 he defaced back in March, and police are seeking the public’s help in putting a stop to it. Most if not all of the damage has been done...

www.qchron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Spray Paint#Police Cars#Used Cars#Project Cars#Broadway#Nypd#Spanish#Nypdcrimestoppers Com#Nypdtips#Colors#Walking#Man#Daylight#Vehicles#32nd Street#Anarchy#Ditmars Boulevard#35th Street#33rd Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
Related
Apopka, FLtheapopkachief.com

Glossy ibis shows off its colors

A glossy ibis looks for food on the bank of a canal along the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive. Read more on the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on page 1A.
Buying Carsitechpost.com

What to Do With Your Old Car

It's going to come to a stage in your life when you own an old car. This could be the car you currently drive, or one that has been collecting dust for a number of years. Either way, breakdowns and a bit of rust usually indicate that it's time to buy a new one. So, what are you going to do with the previous vehicle? There's a number of viable options available to you. Depending on your needs, desires, and capabilities, one option may suit you better than another. Not to mention the car might not be useless yet, and could still be used.
Carsowegopennysaver.com

His car hates the Old Coot

I rant about today’s cars as often as I do about the weather zealots on TV. This is my eighth car rant in the last five years. Meteorologists make us afraid of the weather; automakers make us afraid of our cars. They give us stuff we didn’t ask for and don’t want – like keys that cost hundreds of dollars to replace – annoying tire pressure alarms – unnecessary “check engine” alerts.
Grand Coulee, WAgrandcoulee.com

Car show coming in June

Vroom vroom! You can see a variety of cars or show off your own at a car show in Grand Coulee on June 19 in a car show being held on Main Street. The Diversity Divine Auto Show, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held by Coulee Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Hsieh through his organization The Divine Appeal.
Carshandymantips.org

Are Leaf Blowers a Threat to Your Car?

Leaf blowers can be immensely helpful when it comes to tidying up your property in the midst of fall, but it seems that many car owners are getting suspicious about this much-prized device. You might have heard someone saying they actually hated leaf blowers! Many people wonder, though, which kind of damage the equipment might cause to a vehicle and whether it only applies to gas-powered backpack blowers or any other particular category.
Bellevue, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Car show Monday in Bellevue

BELLEVUE — Art@106 and Touch the Heart Ministries are joining together for the Annual Memorial Day Car Show at the Bellevue Public Library parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to noon. There will be silent auction baskets and lots of other fun things, as well as viewing some fabulous vintage cars.
Jackson, CAledger.news

Motherlode Cruise Car Show: And the Winner is...

The Motherlode Cruise Car Show was held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in historic downtown Jackson. Now maybe it’s because of the crazy year and folks were tired of being locked away from each other, or maybe, just maybe, the Motherlode Cruisers wanted to come back in style like never before. Or maybe it was a lot of things that all just came together at the perfect time as the show had a fantastic turnout with car enthusiasts, fantastic weather, and tons of fans. While all proceeds from this year’s show benefit Hospice of Amador & Calaveras and Tri County Wildlife, a number of participants walked away with some amazing awards. Of course the real winners, were everyone that attended. A show unlike any other, the Motherlode Cruisers did an amazing job. Here were the awards for the participants:
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Loud cars grind his gears

I live off Countrywood Drive, near Moorpark High School and the Arroyo West elementary school. For many months, daily we hear excessively loud motorcycles and cars racing, or even idling, their engines as they enter or leave the intersection of Countrywood Drive and Country Hill Road. This occurs at all...
Technologygamepur.com

How to repair your car in BitLife

Accidents can happen at any time, and they can be costly affairs depending on how bad the accident had been. In BitLife, your vehicle will slowly degrade over time, making it easier for things to fall or force you to replace it. If you’re looking to repair your vehicle, there are a few ways to go about this. For those looking to complete the Motorhead Challenge in BitLife, you need to repair a vehicle 10 times.
Carsdodgegarage.com

Virtual Car Show Returns – Show Us Your Horsepower

Bring on summer. Bring on reuniting with family, friends and the friends that feel like family. And bring on car shows! You’ve probably already hit up local Cars & Coffee meets, and hopefully have some bigger events on your to-do list. We’re kicking off this summer and car show season with a call-to-action – show us your horsepower.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Most Popular Car Colors for 2021

The colors that consumers select when car shopping are reflections of their personalities and tastes. Some prefer bright hues to show their love of fun and zest for life. Others like conservative, elegant shades that better reflect their belief that less is more. And like seasonal colors in the fashion...
Weatherwaxahachiesun.com

CANCELED - Gingerbread Trail Car Show

UPDATE: The car show has been CANCELED due to inclement weather. Although the annual Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes has been canceled for 2021, organizers are still holding a car show. The Gingerbread Trail Car Show will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in Getzendaner Park, 400...
Calhoun, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

VFW car and bike show Saturday

Calhoun’s VFW Post 5376 will host a Memorial Day Car and Bike Show Saturday. The event will be at the Renis Barrett VFW Post, 406 W. Line St., from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sponsored by Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty, this year’s event will have events for kids, including a bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, cookie decorating and surprise carnival games.
Unicoi, TNelizabethton.com

British Car Show To Celebrate ‘Drive Your British Car Week’ May 29 In Unicoi

Unicoi – The Town of Unico and Appalachian British Car Society (ABCS) will host a car show Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi. “This event is a part of a national celebration that encourages British car owners to share their passion with the public,” said Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton.
Carspresspubs.com

Blacksmith car show

Blacksmith Lounge & Broaster kicked off its event season with a car show on Memorial Day. Perhaps it was the perfect weather, but hundreds of cars showed up to participate. The next car show, MN Rides for Guides, will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 13. Car shows are also planned for Aug. 1, Aug. 22, Sept. 6 and Sept. 19. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications.
Law EnforcementDaily News-Record

Policing Properly

Funding or defunding police isn’t the issue. Police are needed. What is needed is a removal of the autocracy in policing. The removal of all images of Gestapo policemen. Dress to impress the public with their desire to serve the public, not to intimidate the public. Total immersion into the service to the public — community policing. They must show and act as the friend of their neighbors, not their keepers.
Lima, OHohionewstime.com

Featured your car in Lima News

Lima News publishes photos of vintage cars over 20 years old on Real Wheels for free. It’s easy to feature your car. • • Mail: Real Wheels, Newsroom: Merri Hanjora, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. • • Email: info@limanews.com. • • include: Photo of your car;...