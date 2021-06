Forget about renewable energy. "Going green" with marijuana stocks may very well be one of the best investments you can make this decade. According to New Frontier Data, the U.S. pot industry should deliver average annual growth of 21% between 2019 and 2025, ultimately leading to sales of more than $41 billion by mid-decade. Meanwhile, cannabis-focused analytics company BDSA foresees Canadian weed sales rocketing from $2.6 billion in 2020 to an estimated $6.4 billion by 2026. The old adage as an investor is to follow the money, and it's most definitely going to pot stocks.