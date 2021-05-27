7 Oil Stocks Best Positioned to Survive the Fight Against Climate Change

It would be very easy to assume that the global consumer ecosystem had taken a trip back to the 1970s when looking at the volatility of crude oil over the past few months. Between March last year and now, crude oil has been the subject of more market volatility than most other tradeable commodities at the highest level since the dark days of the fuel crises in the 1970s which brought us monstrosities such as the 55-mph speed limit, the AMC Pacer and the four-cylinder Ford Mustang.