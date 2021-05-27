Cancel
Update: Archdiocese of Washington announces easing of some restrictions at public Masses

By Richard Szczepanowski
cathstan.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Archdiocese of Washington has revised its guidelines on public Mass attendance, easing some restrictions on churchgoers beginning Friday, May 28, at 5 p.m. “Churches and most venues in the District of Columbia and all five Maryland counties in the archdiocese are now no longer subject to governmental capacity or social distancing limits given the dramatically decreased level of coronavirus in the community following increasing numbers of vaccinated persons,” Father Daniel B. Carson, the archdiocesan Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, wrote in a May 27 letter emailed to all priests of the archdiocese.

