Community Connection: Deborah Dowd

Board Member, Achievement Centers for Children & Families; Old School Square. Deborah Dowd knew she always wanted to be a teacher, so in 1974, while in her senior year of college in frigid upstate New York, she made one of the coldest of cold calls. Focusing on South Florida, where her golf-fanatic father brought the family of a wife and six kids most winters, Dowd found contact information for a member of the Broward County School Board and picked up the phone. The board member pledged to find her a job—which he did—but before it could come to fruition, Dowd was offered a teaching position at Spady Elementary School in Delray Beach working with the youngest children. That launched a 39-year career in Palm Beach County that included working in more than half a dozen schools.