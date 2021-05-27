Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

Community Connection: Deborah Dowd

By Rich Pollack
bocamag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoard Member, Achievement Centers for Children & Families; Old School Square. Deborah Dowd knew she always wanted to be a teacher, so in 1974, while in her senior year of college in frigid upstate New York, she made one of the coldest of cold calls. Focusing on South Florida, where her golf-fanatic father brought the family of a wife and six kids most winters, Dowd found contact information for a member of the Broward County School Board and picked up the phone. The board member pledged to find her a job—which he did—but before it could come to fruition, Dowd was offered a teaching position at Spady Elementary School in Delray Beach working with the youngest children. That launched a 39-year career in Palm Beach County that included working in more than half a dozen schools.

www.bocamag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Member#Community#College Board#Spady Elementary School#Lupus Foundation#Wings#Daggerwing Nature Center#Dowd Volunteers#Board Member#Grace#Upstate New York#Delray Magazine#Senior Year#Teaching#Students#Schools#Kids#South Florida#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Masks Again On Agenda For Palm Beach County School Board

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to discuss masks at Wednesday’s meeting — although it’s unclear why a mask discussion is slated at all. Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy issued the equivalent of an ‘executive order’ last week, […] The article Masks Again On Agenda For Palm Beach County School Board appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLthebocavoice.com

Fuller names Men With Caring Hearts on a rooftop

A rainbow symbolically appeared above Boca West’s parking garage after a brief sun shower. Socially distanced supporters of this year’s crop of Men With Caring Hearts gathered at the unusual rooftop spot for a fundraiser to cheer on their nonprofit nominees. The 2019 luncheon was held inside the country club. “We didn’t have a venue until four days ago,” Fuller CEO Ellyn Okrent said about the outdoor pandemic alternative.
Palm Beach County, FLcbs12.com

Kids, mental health and the pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As CBS12 News has reported throughout the pandemic, children haven't generally gotten as physically sick as adults with COVID-19, but the mental health aspects can be just as taxing. In the first eight months of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported...
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools

School Officials Continue Mask Mandate Through End Of School Year. Nearly 4,000 COVID Cases Logged In School District. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Masks are still mandatory in the Palm Beach County School District — a policy that will remain in effect until June […] The article Reminder: Masks Still Mandatory In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida adds 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,293,980 cases of coronavirus since the virus began more than a year ago, an uptick of 1,976 from Sunday's count. It's the lowest number since April 12 when the state reported 1,613 new cases, according to our partners at the Sun-Sentinel.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Palm Beach County, FLcbs12.com

Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning May 19

This is a list of reader-submitted events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change. May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Activities and events in West Palm Beach vary. Mandel Public Library has several resources and recommended reads for ...
Delray Beach, FLdelraybeachfl.gov

Pompey Park Participates in Drowning Prevention Program

The City of Delray Beach is blessed with beautiful beaches and year-round sunny weather. But if you’re swimming, floating, or boating, every member of your family should have the basic life-saving skills needed to prevent accidental drowning. Pompey Park Pool is proud to be providing free and reduced cost swim lessons as part of Palm Beach County’s Downing Prevention Coalition voucher program.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Delray Beach, FLthebocavoice.com

Redefining violence against women at AVDA’s fundraiser

Supporters were glad to be back in person at AVDA’s 14th annual Heart of a Women luncheon. The silent auction was carefully outdoors, with a view of the marina at Royal Palm Yacht Club. The adjoining room looked lovely, outfitted in pale lavender, from round table centerpieces to pashminas on every seat.
Delray Beach, FLbocaratonobserver.com

Making Food History

Delray Beach Market, the largest food hall to ever break ground in Florida, has been the buzz of town since opening its doors in April 2021. On Thursday, May 20 the food hall makes its mark once again when it joins forces with South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®) – South Florida’s most popular food event, marking the first time Palm Beach county participates in the festival.
Palm Beach County, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Piano-playing Dreyfoos valedictorian targets neuroscience career

Editor's note: Today, the Palm Beach Post begins publishing profiles of Palm Beach County's high school valedictorians. The profiles will appear in the Local news section. Dan Wang, a piano player since he was 6 years old and valedictorian at A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, wants to be — a physician-scientist?