Summer’s here. The Southern Hemisphere’s cranking out swells, as it so happens. And the North Shore’s been pumping, which almost never happens. The latter action will be done by next week, though, giving way to the real summertime savior: south swells. However, the tropics might have a little something to say about that. After all, the second named storm of the Eastern Pacific tropical season just formed and surfers in Hawaii and California know most of the activity is still to come.