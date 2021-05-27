Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Native councilwoman in Montana assaulted, 'left for dead,' family says

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LapTx_0aDyloKf00

BILLINGS, Mont. — A 24-year-old councilwoman for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Montana was beaten, robbed and "left for dead" last week, according to the local police department and her family members.

Silver Little Eagle was transported to a medical facility after officers were dispatched to the Crowne Plaza Hotel on the morning of May 16 in response to reports of an assault of a woman. Little Eagle suffered injuries, which her family said were "severe," and her car and other personal belongings were missing, according to the Billings Police Department.

"Had Councilwoman Little Eagle not been found by a family member, it is very likely she would have died from this violent attack," a statement from the family read.

An unidentified 31-year-old man also reported being assaulted at the same time and place as Little Eagle, according to the police department.

Little Eagle was a write-in candidate in the 2020 council election and was voted onto the historic all-women slate of elected council members. She’s also Northern Cheyenne’s youngest councilwoman, according to Western Native Voice.

Members of the Northern Cheyenne tribal council refused or did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

More than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native people have experienced violence in their lifetime, according to a 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice.

For women, the threat of violence is heightened. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that homicide is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women aged 10 to 24.

"When this happens to Native women, it should be taken very, very seriously," Goldstein Little Eagle said. "I'm hoping that her story someday will help someone, and when things happen in the future, that they won't pushed under the rug."

On some reservations, the Justice Department reports that Native women are victims of murder at rates over 10 times the national average. They are roughly 2.5 times more likely to be victims of rape or sexual assault than the general population of women in the U.S.

Patrick Yawakie, a co-founder of the Montana Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples advocacy organization, said there needs to be more funding and support behind the movement to address these incidents sooner and end the crisis.

“There’s a lack of infrastructure that's needed so that the jurisdictions of tribal, federal, state and local police have the ability to work together,” Yawakie said.

In April, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched an investigative unit with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to address the crisis and the lack of funding. The unit aims to investigate thousands of unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.

“Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades,” Haaland said in a statement. “Whether it’s a missing family member or a homicide investigation, these efforts will be all hands on deck.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Native Americans#Alaska Native#Left For Dead#State Police#Family Member#State Council#Native American Women#Silver Little Eagle#Western Native Voice#Abc News#American Indian#Goldstein Little Eagle#The Justice Department#Interior#Abc Audio#Native Women#Man#Council Members#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
ProtestsPosted by
WDBO

Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

A federal magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WDBO

Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb.
Omaha, NEPosted by
WDBO

Prosecutor, attorney reprimanded for 'banishment' scheme

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands for Custer...
Washington StatePosted by
WDBO

From addict to college graduate: Washington woman battles back from drugs

Graduation was extra special for a University of Washington student, who overcame drug addiction and is now pursuing her goal of becoming an attorney. Virginia Burton, 48, a mother of three, received her degree in political science last month, KYTV reported. It is a long way from her life as a drug addict, bouncing in and out of jail since she was a juvenile.
CelebritiesPosted by
WDBO

Jared Bell from ‘Drake & Josh’ faces charges

Actor Jared Bell, who goes by Drake Bell and is known for his role on the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh” is facing charges in Ohio. Bell has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, WJW reported. The Cleveland Division of Police did not release...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WDBO

2 deputies fired at man killed in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood after law enforcement officers on a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot a man they were trying to arrest for illegally possessing a gun, authorities said Friday. Authorities did not immediately release the name...
California StatePosted by
WDBO

California girl, 3, died in hot car while mom tended pot plants

VISALIA, Calif. — A California woman is accused of involuntary manslaughter after her 3-year-old daughter died in a hot car while the woman tended to marijuana plants, authorities said. Eustajia Mojica Dominguez, 28, was “tending to a marijuana grow” while the girl, identified as Jessica Campos, was left inside the...
AnimalsPosted by
WDBO

US sued over road project in Mojave desert tortoise habitat

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups on Friday sued the U.S. government over the Trump administration’s decision to allow construction of a new four-lane highway through a national conservation area in southern Utah that includes protected habitat for the Mojave desert tortoise. The group Conserve...
Maryland StatePosted by
WDBO

Maryland woman’s car stolen twice in 24 hours

A Maryland woman’s car was stolen twice within a 24 hour span with the second time happening after police had found the vehicle and notified the owner. The car owner, only identified as Yasmin, was delivering groceries Friday when she ran from her car to a woman waiting for the order and her car was stolen, WRC reported.
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Court in El Salvador sentences former first lady to 10 years

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — A court in El Salvador sentenced the wife of former President Tony Saca to 10 years in prison for money laundering Friday and ordered her to repay $17.6 million to the government. Ex-first lady Ana Ligia de Saca got the same sentence as...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Biden taps groups to help pick asylum-seekers to come to US

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration has quietly tasked six humanitarian groups with recommending which migrants should be allowed into the United States to pursue asylum as it faces mounting pressure to lift public health rules that have barred people from seeking protection. The consortium of groups is...
Berkeley, ILPosted by
WDBO

Trucker hauling fireworks nods off, crashes in Chicago suburbs

BERKELEY, Ill. — A semi-truck carrying fireworks crashed and burst into flames Friday in a Chicago suburb when the driver fell asleep, authorities said. The 40-year-old driver crashed on the Tri-State Tollway in Berkeley, Illinois, at about 3:40 a.m. CDT, Illiniois State Police Master Sgt. Brian McKinney told the Chicago Tribune.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
WDBO

Labor negotiations escalate at South Dakota pork plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — In a sign of meatpacking workers becoming emboldened by the pandemic's health threats and economic repercussions, the union at a South Dakota pork processing plant that experienced a bad coronavirus outbreak last year has overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer from Smithfield Foods and will next move to bring the prospect of a strike to the negotiating table.
Montana StateBismarck Tribune

Inmate arrested after escape from Montana women's prison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who escaped from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings has been captured. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force arrested Lisa Anne Nester, 50, after she was found near the Yellowstone County sheriff's office in Billings on Saturday. She was taken into custody without incident and had not been considered a threat to public safety, the Montana Department of Corrections said.
Montana StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found in the Missouri River with a body inside it last week, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. The body has not been identified, Slaughter told the...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested and jailed Saturday

A woman who escaped from the Montana Women's Prison on Friday was arrested Saturday and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility that evening. Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered to be missing at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections. Nester...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...