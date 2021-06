Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian certainly don't shy away from showing off their affection for one another on social media, and Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, isn't afraid to admit she thinks it's "weird." The former Miss USA, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2006, explained why she's been throwing a little shade on social media in a new interview with PEOPLE, revealing she has "no ill will" towards the happy couple.