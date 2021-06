The BSU Showcase camp was a little different this year. BSU made it happen, and we are greatful for that, but only idaho teams showed up to play because of the all the pandemic crap. It was still fun, and we had a good time. The most fun part of the camp in my opinion is the 3 play challenge on the 10 yard line. BSU coaches pick the teams that will battle. Fun to watch, here are the ones I was able to capture.