Sometimes in sports, it is not enough to know everything about your opponent. Because theory is one thing, practical implementation is another. Tony Söderholm, the Finnish national coach for the German national ice hockey team, knew exactly what his team was expecting at the World Cup in Latvia on Saturday night – after all, it was against his country, who himself won the silver. Player in 2007. “I know how Finland thinks about ice hockey,” Söderholm said before the match with the world champions.