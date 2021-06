President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. will donate 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other nations as soon as possible, and share another 55 million doses before the end of June. About 75 percent of the initial batch, or about 19 million doses, will be distributed through COVAX, the global vaccination effort, while the remaining 6 million will be distributed directly to allies and "regional priorities," including Mexico, Canada, Haiti, India, South Korea, Ukraine, Egypt, Gaza and West Bank, and Iraq.