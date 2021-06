More than 2,000 JSU students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2021 semester by being named to the Honor’s List. To be named to the President's List, a student must earn at least 12 GPA hours of course credit while maintaining a 4.0 term GPA. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while earning at least 12 GPA hours are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.