Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.