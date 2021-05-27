AHF 50 Developers Maintain Momentum
Despite all the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing developers managed to keep building in 2020. The AHF 50 developers started construction on 354 developments with 41,754 affordable units last year, easily outpacing the prior year’s group, which broke ground on 290 developments and 33,073 units in 2019. Overall, this year’s AHF 50 developers report starting construction on 26% more units, a sign of the strong pipeline of projects entering the year.www.housingfinance.com