AHF 50 Developers Maintain Momentum

The real estate market is booming, while renters are being pushed out of their homes. We’re all feeling the squeeze. Anyone that has the experience of applying for subsidized housing knows of the long waitlists and restrictions that prevent renters from accessing it. Shelters are perpetually at capacity and underfunded, and neighborhood residents are resistant to allowing new shelters in their area. Motels are being booked out for tourist season and, as a result, are not willing or able to accommodate people with motel vouchers from their local general assistance. People are being forced to pay premium prices for temporary housing while they continue the tedious search for available units.