Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

AHF 50 Developers Maintain Momentum

By Donna Kimura
Housing Finance
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite all the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing developers managed to keep building in 2020. The AHF 50 developers started construction on 354 developments with 41,754 affordable units last year, easily outpacing the prior year’s group, which broke ground on 290 developments and 33,073 units in 2019. Overall, this year’s AHF 50 developers report starting construction on 26% more units, a sign of the strong pipeline of projects entering the year.

www.housingfinance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Momentum#S Group#Development Plans#Business Plans#Team Building#Ldg Development#Covid#Linc Housing#The Michaels Organization#Starwood Capital#The Millennia Cos#Affordable Housing Units#Developments#Construction Prices#Acquisitions#Finance Conditions#Fifty One Firms#Rent Payment Plans#Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
EconomyPosted by
Total Food Service

Velocity and Momentum in Business Growth

Swift, significant and sustained profitable growth is best propelled by velocity and momentum working in tandem. Easing of Covid-19 restrictions has certainly created favorable hospitality momentum as diners are rushing back to favorite restaurants and leisure travel demand surges. By every apparent measure, return to normalcy has more than met even the most optimistic expectations. With Memorial Day kicking off the unofficial start of the much-anticipated summer 2021, every foodservice segment has momentum. Capitalizing now requires at least equal doses of velocity; a much tricker force for the industry to harness.
Real EstateHousing Finance

AHF and MFE Forum to Focus on Housing the Missing Middle

Affordable Housing Finance and Multifamily Executive magazines will host a virtual conference Aug. 10 and 11 that will examine the different sides of providing housing for the “missing middle.”. The one-time event will look at the critical need for housing aimed at middle-income residents—those who do not qualify for affordable...
Fitnessngtimes.ca

Keep the momentum going!

As a resident of North Grenville, a Registered Nurse at Kemptville District Hospital and Vice-Chair of the Health, Wellness and Fitness Advisory Committee for the Municipality, I am so thankful to be a part of this thriving community. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to play a role in promoting an initiative that promotes active living!
U.K.businessnewswales.com

Broadband Progress for Powys Communities

Exciting work to bring high-speed futureproof broadband to Powys’ rural communities is now gaining momentum, thanks to a pilot project led by Powys County Council. The initial pilot, funded by Arwain, the Welsh Government and EU funded LEADER rural development scheme in Powys, as well as the Rural Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, focused on three Powys communities to improve their broadband and develop a toolkit to help other communities with the process.
Constructionukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Plans Unveiled for Public Spaces and Offices

The Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIS) has announced new plans to help with retrofitting public spaces into out-of-town alternatives to city centre offices, reflecting the changing working patterns of post-COVID Scotland. Part of the NearHome project and supported by £250,000 in Scottish Government funding, a team of construction, sustainability, office...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund may be having second thoughts about its real estate investment strategy as the pandemic ravages certain asset classes. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the biggest government-backed investment funds, is reviewing financial performance of the shopping malls and office buildings in its portfolio, Bloomberg News reported, citing anonymous sources. Depending on the outcome, the authority may consider reducing its exposure to some troubled investments.
HomelessSun-Journal

Coral Howe: Suffering the fallout of the hot real estate market

The real estate market is booming, while renters are being pushed out of their homes. We’re all feeling the squeeze. Anyone that has the experience of applying for subsidized housing knows of the long waitlists and restrictions that prevent renters from accessing it. Shelters are perpetually at capacity and underfunded, and neighborhood residents are resistant to allowing new shelters in their area. Motels are being booked out for tourist season and, as a result, are not willing or able to accommodate people with motel vouchers from their local general assistance. People are being forced to pay premium prices for temporary housing while they continue the tedious search for available units.
Politicsoregoncitizenslobby.org

HB 2918A local government to inventory properties

Status (overview) of bill: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Measures/Overview/HB2918. Committee assigned to bill: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/JWMNR/Overview. Contact Ways & Means Committee directly for work session. This bill requires state agencies, transit providers, and transportation districts to prepare and submit to the Department of Land Conservation and Development a list of surplus real property owned by an...
WorldTimes of Central Asia

Cities in southern Uzbekistan to improve urban infrastructure and municipal services, with World Bank support

TASHKENT (TCA) — Residents of cities located in the southern regions of Uzbekistan will benefit from improved urban infrastructure and municipal services, thanks to Additional Financing for the Medium-Size Cities Integrated Urban Development Project (MSCIUDP), approved on June 11 by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors. The project will be supported by a $100 million concessional credit, which is provided at a very low-interest rate and with a repayment period of 30 years.
Minoritiesdweb.news

AHF Offers Solidarity with Orlando Community on ‘Pulse’ Anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) today offers solidarity and strength with the entire Orlando community as the city marks the fifth anniversary Saturday of the senseless, brutal 2016 Pulse Nightclub attack on the LGBTQ community in Orlando, a city where AHF provides HIV/AIDS care and services including free HIV testing. The AHF-supported Impulse Group has one of its largest chapters in Orlando, and the Pulse nightclub was one of its major community partners.
Florence, ORDaily Journal of Commerce

LMC Construction: Shore Pines Housing

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED SHORE PINES HOUSING FLORENCE, OREGON Bids Due: 6/21/2021 at 12 PM PDT Pre Bid RFI’s Due: 6/14/2021 at 12PM PDT LMC Construction solicits bid proposals for Fire Protection, Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical, and Low Voltage scopes of work on the Shore Pines Housing project located in Florence, Oregon. Shore Pines is a new ground-up multi-family affordable housing project that will ...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Housing Affordability in Las Cruces

Commentary: The League of Women Voters studies and takes positions on public policy issues at the local, state, and national levels. Based on a local housing study completed in 2012, the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico (LWVSNM) supports efforts to increase the availability of safe housing that is affordable to moderate- and low-income households. Actions the League endorses include housing options, such as those appropriate for seniors, the disabled, and first-time home buyers; a variety of types of housing for rent and purchase integrated within the community; and strategies such as use of public-private partnerships and grants, rehabilitation, fee waivers, and a housing trust fund and land bank to promote housing affordability.
Economythoughtexchange.com

Maintaining Productivity in the New Hybrid Workplace

Using the ThoughtExchange enterprise discussion management platform, we connected with 300 Fortune 1000 Revenue Leaders from across the continent to find out what obstacles to growth they were facing in 2021. Stay tuned for the full 5 Remote Selling Challenges Solved: Executive Playbook coming June 7th. Who’s not wondering about...