VISALIA – A Visalia company which has grown into a leader in the cattle genetics industry has announced the man who led them there is retiring. John Schouten announced earlier this month he will retire as CEO of World Wide Sires Ltd. this July after 21 years at the helm and 35 years with the company. Visalia-based World Wide Sires is the international marketing arm of Select Sires Inc., the largest global artificial insemination cooperative. Based in Plain City, Ohio, Select Sires provides highly fertile bull semen, as well as excellence in service and programs to supply dairy and beef producers with the world’s best genetics.