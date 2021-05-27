Cancel
'Friends: The Reunion': Matthew Perry Jokes That He Doesn't 'Hear From Anyone' in the Cast

KTVB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Matthew Perry is calling out his Friends castmates. During HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion special, which featured Perry along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the 51-year-old actor that brought Chandler Bing to life jokingly lamented about the lack of communication between the cast.

