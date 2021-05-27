Attempted murder suspect jailed

Suspect shot toward a home then fled, no injuries or property damage reported

Cristobal Gomez-Tapia, 38, of Metolius, is in the Jefferson County Jail after witnesses reported a man shooting his gun late morning Tuesday in the 800 block of SW Third Street in Madras.

After a 24-hour search, members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team located Gomez-Tapia.

Witness statements said an individual visiting a house on Third Street pulled a handgun out of the pickup he was in and fired at least two rounds toward the house. No one was injured, and no immediate property damage was observed from the gunfire.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Gomez-Tapia and say he fled northbound on Third Street in a red pickup.

According to a Madras Police Department media release, within an hour, Jefferson County Sheriff deputies located the suspect vehicle abandoned on private property between Madras and Metolius. Gomez-Tapia had fled the area. Over the next 24 hours, law enforcement made efforts to locate him as well as secure a search warrant for his residence in Metolius.

Because a firearm was involved, members of CERT were activated. CERT apprehended Gomez-Tapia without incident as he left his residence.

The release says a search of his residence produced several firearms and ammunition along with 7 ounces of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of heroin, some of which was packaged for sale, and scales.

Gomez-Tapia is charged with attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, menacing, along with charges related to possession and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin.

The Madras Police Department would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office as well as the other agencies within the tri-county area that assisted in the investigation.