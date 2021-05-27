Suspect in double Portland shooting arrested in Vancouver

The names and conditions of the two victims shot on April 26 have not been released.

The suspect in an April 26 double-shooting in Northeast Portland was arrested in Vancouver, Washington, on Monday, May 24.

Tejay Nunya Castle, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.

Both victims were hospitalized with serious injuries and have not been identified.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 7:01 p.m. April 26 when North Precinct officers responded to the 9500 Block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators from the Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to conduct the investigation. They obtained a warrant for Castle's arrest Monday, May 24. The Vancouver Police Department arrested him that evening on the warrant and on unrelated charges in connection to a road rage shooting.