Red Springs town clerk receives certification from North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks

RED SPRINGS — The town clerk here now has the designation of certified municipal clerk.

Barbara A. McColl, town clerk and administrative assistant for the Town of Red Springs, has been awarded the designation of “North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk” from the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks and the School of Government of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for achieving its high educational, experience, and service requirements.

McColl attained her designation as a state certified municipal clerk through the completion of the N.C. Association of Municipal Clerks Program, conducted in cooperation with the School of Government of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk Program is a five-year designation with requirements for continuing education to sustain and develop the ever-changing knowledge of the profession of municipal clerks. The NCAMC, together with the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, strives to promote educational and professional development to enhance the clerk.

Established Nov. 5, 1975, the NCAMC, among other things, promotes educational and professional development opportunities for municipal clerks to enhance their knowledge and effectiveness. The Association partners with the North Carolina League of Municipalities, the School of Government of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks to meet the needs of each individual municipal clerk.