Ruth J. Simmons’s Harvard Graduation Address

 28 days ago

Good day and congratulations to the Harvard University Class of 2021. It is a singular honor to be invited to address you on this important milestone occasion. To all completing their studies today, I offer my best wishes as you undertake the next exciting phase of your lives. That you have succeeded so well during such a time as this is commendable and augurs well for the years to come when the world will rely greatly on your knowledge, your discernment, and your empathy for those less fortunate than you.

#Widener University#Endowments#Graduate Students#Time#Justice#Harvard University Class#Widener Library#The Alta Vista Plantation#The State Of Texas#African Americans#Hbcu#University Of Harvard#Flatfooted#French
Ruth Simmons on growing up during segregation and the never-ending value of learning

Dr. Ruth Simmons on the value of education in a post-segregated America. Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University, earned a doctoral degree in romance languages and literatures at Harvard. Before Prairie View, she served as president of both Smith College and Brown University in New England. A native of Texas, Simmons spoke with the Chronicle about social justice and the value of Juneteenth in America as the 156th commemoration approaches of the June 19, 1865, reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston.