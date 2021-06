WASHINGTON (SBG) – Among her recent moves in Hollywood, Issa Rae has signed on to join the cast of the "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" sequel as Spider-Woman. The creator and star of HBO's hit series "Insecure" has been conquering Hollywood and the entertainment industry, from signing a lucrative eight-figure major film to creating her own MasterClass on how she made her big breakthrough. Now, Rae is adding the role of Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, to her acting resume, according to The Hollywood Reporter.