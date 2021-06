DETROIT — Cochrane Supply & Engineering announced the official re-launch of CochraneSupply.com. Several years in the making, the new website acts as a resource library with more than 41,500 building control software and hardware products from more than 100 manufacturers. Users can search through the entire Cochrane Supply catalog in a variety of ways, including by product name or number, manufacturer or category, with resulting product pages featuring standardized product descriptions and downloadable documentation. As the company continues to roll out its e-commerce site plans, users can expect to also find associated available training on pertinent product pages as well.