Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bronze Award project: Snuffle Mats

By admin
gscoblog.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love animals, and wanted to do something to help them. I went to TCRAS, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, and talked to the staff about what they needed. They suggested snuffle mats, which are made out of plastic or rubber mats, with strips of fleece woven in the holes, and tied in knots. Treats can be hidden for the dogs to find. Instead of being bored all day, they have something to do while waiting for a new home. The Junior group in my troop researched the material, and made nine mats for the shelter, and we’re still making some more. The shelter and dogs LOVE them!

gscoblog.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mats#Dogs#Bronze Award#Tcras#Girl Scouting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Silicone Mats

Silicone mats are the perfect way to protect your floors, tabletops, kitchen counters, cookware, and more. These versatile catch-alls can be easily wiped down, cutting down on cleanup time. For crafting, cooking, and everything in-between, silicone mats are a simple way to keep things tidy. We've researched the best options out there to bring you the best mats available today. Check out a few of our favorites.
Hobbiesgscoblog.org

Girl Scout Gold Award project: Igniting Adventure Camp

Submitted by Corinne R., Girl Scout Gold Award candidate. As a capstone piece of my Gold Award project, I created Igniting Adventure to teach girls outdoor skills that can be used in the wilderness. The skills the girls will be learning are: outdoor hygiene, water purification, orienteering, tent set up, shelter building, camouflage, outdoor cooking, fire building, packing, and Leave No Trace. This camp is for Juniors and Cadettes. It is a three evening camp on July 14, 21, and 28, 2021 from 4:30 – 9 p.m. at Barr Lake State Park. Register using this link: https://igniting-adventure-outdoor-skills-twilight-camp.cheddarup.com.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Girl Scout Troop 548 Receives Bronze Award

MINT HILL, NC – On May 15, Junior Troop 548 received their Bronze Awards in a ceremony at Stevens Creek Nature Preserve. The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can achieve. “The goal of the project is to discover, connect and take action,” said Group Leader Jill Henley. “They’re supposed to discover their interests, connect with people in the community, and then take action to make the world a better place.”
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Shower Mats

Having a shower is a relaxing and rejuvenating part of anyone’s day — unless you're worried about slipping and falling, of course. It can happen to anyone, but getting a shower mat can help prevent a fall and even add a nice pop of color to your shower. Whether the shower mat is made of rubber, wood, plastic, or any other material, they're all designed to give your feet a solid, stable place to stand. With so many options on the market, it can be hard to find the right mat for you, so we’ve put together a list of the top shower mats available today.
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Snuffle Mat: Amazon's Top-Rated Treat Toy for Dogs Under $40

A snuffle mat for dogs is an excellent enrichment toy that encourages dogs to put a little work into finding their food. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and when mealtime rolls around, they are usually standing at their dog food bowl just waiting to eat. Dogs can be super fast eaters, especially when gobbling up tasty treats. Why not encourage your dog to hunt for his food for the first time instead? This encourages natural instincts and is a great way to hone their foraging skills.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Gunda review – snuffling about in the secret life of pigs

The secret life of farm animals remains a secret, but a fascinating and even poignant one, in this strange and unexpectedly subtle film from the Russian documentary-maker Viktor Kossakovsky, whose last movie, Aquarela, was a disturbing meditation on the climate crisis. It’s an extended, black-and-white study of a farmyard sow...
Shoppingheritagecollectiblesmaine.com

Brass & Bronze

Posted in Antique Household, Brass & Bronze, Tools - Antique & Vintage, Toys - Antique & Collectible | Tagged antique, brass, brass bell, brass candlestick, brass dinner bell, brass figurine, brass letter opener, Heritage Collectibles Books & Maps, Heritage Collectibles Maine, inexpensive home decor, inexpensivehomedecor, vintage | Leave a comment.
Germantown, WIgermantown.wi.us

Barre Fitness Mat

Barre Fitness Mat Adults (Ages 18+) Instructors: Allison Gugala & Barre District Instructors Join Barre District for a mat (no barre required) barre class in the park. Barre is a low impact, high result, full body hybrid fitness routine that utilizes movements and positions from dance, pilates, yoga and functional strength training. This class will strengthen you both physically and mentally while helping you tone and elongate muscles and increase flexibility. This workout is perfect for everyone as instructors offer modifications for every skill level. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat and water bottle. Thursday June 3rd 6:00 - 6:55 p.m. at Kinderberg Park (meet under the shelter) (parking available on Buckthorn & Preserve Parkway) Free - pre registration required with activity # 143125 at https://gtownrec.com.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Best Putting Mats

We don’t need to tell you why having good golf training aids at home has been vitally important over the last 18 months. Putting on a good mat at home is probably one of the easiest and most affordable ways to practice golf in your spare time and putting is also one of the most important elements of the game to get right.
Park City, UThuntinglife.com

Outdoor Research Donates Award-Winning Face Masks to The Big Gear Show

Exhibitors and attendees will be provided with this award-winning, comfortable mask during onsite registration. The Big Gear Show, the outdoor industry’s only business to business event held entirely outdoors, is proud to partner with Outdoor Research to offer the brand’s award winning Face Mask Kit to every show attendee. At...
Lifestylebrickset.com

Review: 21327 Typewriter

Steve Guinness' typewriter is one of three LEGO Ideas projects from the third review period of 2019 that achieved success and the first to be made into a set. Steve is one half of the winning team in the 2017 UK LEGO Masters TV show and the original idea for the typing machine came from a model he built during the final. Subsequent to that, he refined it, submitted it to LEGO Ideas early in 2018, and it gathered the requisite 10,000 votes by October 2019.
Jackson, MSumc.edu

Girl Scouts sew up Bronze Awards with NICU quilting project

Giraffes and bears, flowers and rainbows, squares and starbursts. All these prints and more were stitched together as quilts for babies in neonatal intensive care in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. A Bronze Award project by Junior Girl Scout Troop 3965 of Florence resulted in...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Girl Scout Gold Award projects improve communities

SCRANTON — Local Girl Scout Norah Kelly turned her love of art into gold. The 18-year-old South Side Scout enlisted 13 other local artists to paint artworks and motivational messages on paved parts of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in the city. Kelly was among several Gold Award recipients from...
Colusa County, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Youth projects awarded at Expo

With the Colusa County Fair canceled for a second year, 4-H members had a unique opportunity last week to show off their crafting, baking, and photography talents. Dozens of exhibits were on display at a private exhibition held June 4-5 at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, to replace the missed opportunity typically provided each June by the 44th District Agriculture Association.