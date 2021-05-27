Bronze Award project: Snuffle Mats

I love animals, and wanted to do something to help them. I went to TCRAS, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, and talked to the staff about what they needed. They suggested snuffle mats, which are made out of plastic or rubber mats, with strips of fleece woven in the holes, and tied in knots. Treats can be hidden for the dogs to find. Instead of being bored all day, they have something to do while waiting for a new home. The Junior group in my troop researched the material, and made nine mats for the shelter, and we’re still making some more. The shelter and dogs LOVE them!