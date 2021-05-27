Cancel
Broward County, FL

Important Information Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations in Broward County

Posted by 
Hollywood, Florida
Hollywood, Florida
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02N5or_0aDyc7GU00

COVID-19 Walk-Up Vaccination Site at Charnow Park on Hollywood Beach on Friday, May 28th to Sunday, May 30th

Florida Department of Health (FDOH), in partnership with the City of Hollywood and Broward County, will be operating a walk-up COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination site at Charnow Park on Hollywood Beach for those 12 and over. Additional important information regarding this site is as follows:

  • The site is open to those 12 and over from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Site will be open on Friday, May 28th to Sunday, May 30th
  • No appointment is required
  • This is a walk-up site. Paid on-street and garage parking is available on a first come, first served basis
  • Charnow Park is located at 300 Connecticut Street and the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk
  • Three picnic pavilions at Charnow Park will be closed for recreation while vaccinations are taking place

Expansion of Vaccination Eligibility

Florida has many sites providing free COVID-19 vaccine to all, Florida residency is no longer required. Use the vaccine finder to find a site near you. Supplies may be limited and appointments may be required. Vaccines are free at all locations.

Age 12 & Up Now Eligible for Pfizer Vaccine

As of May 13, all DOH-Broward vaccination sites will provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 and older. On May 12, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopted a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) endorsing the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in individuals 12 years of age and older.

  • Those 18+ are eligible to receive the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine
  • Those 12+ are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine

No Appointment Required at Florida Department of Health - Broward Vaccination Sites

Until further notice, no appointment required at COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by Florida Department of Health in Broward County. Vaccination sites operated by DOH - Broward are as follows:

  • Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)
  • Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs. Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (WALK-UP VACCINE)
  • Lockhart Stadium, 1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale. Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. (WALK-UP VACCINE)
  • Markham Park, 16001 W State Road 84, Sunrise. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)
  • Pompano Beach Citi Center, 1955 N. Federal Highway, Pompano. Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.(DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)
  • Quiet Waters Park, 401 S Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. Hours: Sunday - Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)
  • Snyder Park, 3299 SW 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)
  • T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)
  • Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)
  • Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Avenue, Davie. Hours: Sunday - Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE)

To check availability and schedule an appointment with local pharmacies and retail stores, please visit:

In-home Vaccinations for Homebound Residents

Complete this Survey for in-home vaccinations. If you need help completing the survey, please call 866-779-6121 or email: homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com

Hospital Vaccination Sites

In addition to the Department of Health initiatives, there are 173 hospitals in Florida administering vaccines to health care workers who have direct patient contact, health care workers who are out in the community and to persons age 65+ determined by hospital providers to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. There are 14 hospitals in Broward County, please click the links below to visit the individual facility's COVID-19 informational webpages:

Once an individual has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will be given a scheduled time to return for their second dose. It is very important to return for the second dose on the day and time instructed to do so.

Testing Continues

The availability of the vaccine does not reduce the need for ongoing COVID-19 testing, which remains available for free at many locations throughout Broward County, including the Boulevard Heights Community Center in Hollywood. VIEW BROWARD COUNTY TEST COLLECTION SITES. And while initial data of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, equally important is to continue to follow safety protocols: wear a mask, practice safe social distancing and wash your hands often.

Florida Residency No Longer a Requirement

The State of Florida has eliminated the proof of residency requirement for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at state and federal supported sites. This is in an effort to expand eligibility across the state. Access is also available to any individual who is present in Florida for the purpose of providing goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors of the state," according to a statement released from the Florida Department of Health.

