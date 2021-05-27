Doug McMillon’s Business School address

Hello, everyone. I am deeply honored to be asked to speak with you today, the graduates of Harvard Business School. I'm really excited for you. Congratulations on what you've accomplished. You should be full of hope and aspirations. I'm personally very hopeful about what you'll do to make this world a better place. If you'll only hear one thing for me, I want you to know this. One person can still make a very big difference in the world. And particularly, when you work together with other capable well-intentioned people, the impact can be enormous. Today's world is full of opportunities and challenges. There are plenty of problems, large and small, to be solved. And we need you, each and every one of you, to get after them.