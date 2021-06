Promoting Educational Equity And Inquiry-Based Learning. “Education is kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” — Socrates. “Kindling of a flame,” a well-known metaphor for education, implies that education should be anything but forced or top-down in nature. Unfortunately, global educational approaches have rarely adhered to this principle. Students across the world have attended schools day after day only to experience rote learning, oblivious to how their classroom learning connects to the outside world. Then came 2020, and these students faced an unprecedented crisis.