Air Force Awards Air Taxi Research Contract To EZ Aerospace
Transportation ecosystem management platform EZ Aerospace has announced that it will be looking into using on-demand air taxis to transport personnel and cargo between U.S. Air Force bases. The research and development work will be conducted under a recently awarded Air Force Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract. EZ Aerospace says it is looking to build a dual-use air taxi market that will serve both government and commercial customers.www.avweb.com