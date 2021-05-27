Cancel
Air Force Awards Air Taxi Research Contract To EZ Aerospace

By Kate O'Connor
AVweb
 11 days ago

Transportation ecosystem management platform EZ Aerospace has announced that it will be looking into using on-demand air taxis to transport personnel and cargo between U.S. Air Force bases. The research and development work will be conducted under a recently awarded Air Force Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract. EZ Aerospace says it is looking to build a dual-use air taxi market that will serve both government and commercial customers.

