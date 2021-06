A significant part of the UK government’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is the demanding target it has set for the automotive industry. As Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), explained: “It is a more onerous target than has been set for any other industry in this country. Tougher than those set for aviation. Harsher than those for construction. More demanding than those set for the energy sector, the sector which is to power our electric vehicles.”