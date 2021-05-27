Vincent H. Bish Jr.'s Graduate English address

A Soliloquy on Viewing the Life of Professor Edmund W. Gordon from the First Decade of His Second Century. “Dr. Edmund W. Gordon has been one of the leading intellectuals in the field of education for longer than I have been alive. I have the privilege of counting him as one of my mentors and guides for over 30 years. From the first time I met him at Yale University, I was impressed not only by his towering intellect but his warmth, compassion, and humanity. As a young scholar just beginning my career in academia, I learned through his example that intellectual greatness does not have to be accompanied by arrogance and self-centeredness. Throughout his long distinguished career, Dr. Gordon has demonstrated a deep commitment to using his scholarship in service of justice and the betterment of society. For this reason, the 100th anniversary of his birth is a moment when I and countless others must give thanks for all that Edmund W. Gordon has done, personally and professionally, to advance education and justice.”