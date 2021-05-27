Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Final 2021 Baseball Rankings

By score-editor
scoreatl.com
 2021-05-27

The Parkview Panthers swept their way through the postseason to capture their ninth all-time state title and close out the year at No. 1 in Class 7A. North Paulding, which fell to Parkview in the finals, finishes at No. 2 with an identical 30-10 record to the Panthers. Woodstock, Forsyth Central and Grayson round out the top 5 and Lowndes closes the year at No. 6 after its impressive run to the semifinals. Denmark made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to Parkview and ends the season at No. 7 ahead of Lambert, which fell to Lowndes in a three-game battle in the quarterfinals. Brookwood and Cherokee round out the rest of the poll.

www.scoreatl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Atlanta#The Parkview Panthers#Wolves#Bainbridge#Flowery Branch#North Hall#Christian#Bremen#Ace Charter#Commerce#Parkview 2#Woodstock 4#Denmark 8#Brookwood 10#Winder Barrow 8#South Effingham#Loganville 3#Marist 2#Benedictine 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
CBS News

4 dead, 1 critically injured after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Four people are dead and one is critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday morning, police said. The balloon's pilot was among the dead, and all five victims were believed to have been riding in the hot air balloon, with ages ranging from 40 to 60 years old, the Albuquerque Police Department said.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...