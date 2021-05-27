Final 2021 Baseball Rankings

The Parkview Panthers swept their way through the postseason to capture their ninth all-time state title and close out the year at No. 1 in Class 7A. North Paulding, which fell to Parkview in the finals, finishes at No. 2 with an identical 30-10 record to the Panthers. Woodstock, Forsyth Central and Grayson round out the top 5 and Lowndes closes the year at No. 6 after its impressive run to the semifinals. Denmark made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to Parkview and ends the season at No. 7 ahead of Lambert, which fell to Lowndes in a three-game battle in the quarterfinals. Brookwood and Cherokee round out the rest of the poll.