“I have a million dollars in the stock market because if I lose a million dollars, I don’t personally care.”- Suze Orman, quoted in the New York Times. Brad Pistole. Many financial experts sell the path to success by using their all-knowing system. Suze Orman, Dave Ramsey, Jim Kramer, and most of the players in the financial expertise game, who write books or have talk shows or podcasts, have made fortunes giving people advice. Suze Orman’s quote sets the tone for many of these experts; she makes money giving them advice, money from those searching for help.