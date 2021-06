Bend Studio, perhaps best known as the developer behind 2019's post-apocalyptic bikes-and-zombies adventure Days Gone, has revealed it's working on a new IP. Days Gone - which initially launched on PS4 before making it way to PC earlier this year - was the studio's first crack at a new IP since its acquisition by Sony in 2000; prior to that game, the developer was largely known for adapting the likes of Uncharted and Resistance for Sony's handheld consoles, the PSP and Vita.