This is why
My friend the homebuilder has been waiting for a hinge for the last three weeks. A hinge. Can’t get it. Still on order. In America. You can’t buy a home now and seriously expect to be doing any kind of remodeling work with a straight face. The cost for everything is up 100% plus. Everything. You’re certainly not walking into a car dealership and getting a deal on an SUV. You want it, you’re paying top dollar. There are no factory rebates built into the leases because rebates aren’t necessary – there’s no supply and infinite demand.thereformedbroker.com