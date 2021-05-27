This is why

John Halterman: Does it ever make sense to always remain bullish on any one asset class, such as stocks, real estate or bitcoin? Well, I gotta tell you, people don’t realize a lot of mutual fund managers, that’s how they get paid. They get paid to always remain in one single asset class. And you know what, if you have time on your side and you’re young, that may make sense. But, I gotta tell you, if you’re over the age of fifty, what you really gotta be thinking about is downside market risk. You know, it doesn’t make sense to always stay in one asset class. It doesn’t make sense to always stay in the market, period. Because there’s going to be times where our economy is going to be in a position that it’s going to make a lot of money and it’s going to allow things such as stocks and real estate to grow. But then there’s also going to be a time where it doesn’t make sense and you’ve got to go into defensive mode. You gotta be thinking about cash and assets that’s going to preserve. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.