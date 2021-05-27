Making Strides Toward Every Goal

AT AGE 41, DURING my first mammogram, never did I imagine the news I would receive. Being a baseline mammogram, I was warned I could be called back for more images, which I was. The second mammogram led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy, and ultimately a diagnosis of breast cancer. I was a new administrator at a local elementary school and my husband and I just bought a house two weeks before. I was worried about my job that I just started and how the kids would react when I lost my hair! I have the best, most supportive staff anyone could ask for.

