Making Strides Toward Every Goal
DDD Member Flourishes, Looks Towards a Bright Future. Joseph is a senior at Arizona Virtual Academy. As part of an English class assignment and a goal of his Individualized Education Program (IEP), Joseph wrote an autobiography. His former DES Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) Support Coordinator, Dawn Kaufman, was impressed with his writing. Even though science is his favorite subject at school, Dawn said, “He did such an awesome job putting it together… He wrote the piece on his own and selected the pictures.”des.az.gov
