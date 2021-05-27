CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Making Strides Toward Every Goal

az.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDDD Member Flourishes, Looks Towards a Bright Future. Joseph is a senior at Arizona Virtual Academy. As part of an English class assignment and a goal of his Individualized Education Program (IEP), Joseph wrote an autobiography. His former DES Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) Support Coordinator, Dawn Kaufman, was impressed with his writing. Even though science is his favorite subject at school, Dawn said, “He did such an awesome job putting it together… He wrote the piece on his own and selected the pictures.”

des.az.gov

Comments / 0

Related
monroecopost.com

Making Strides 5K coming to Frontier Field

The American Cancer Society will host its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K on Oct. 17 at Frontier Field. This noncompetitive walk helps fund the future of breast cancer research and programs. Participants can expect several new health and safety measures to help protect community, supporters and staff. Registration starts...
CHARITIES
Union Leader

'Making Strides educates, informs and supports so many, it only makes sense to support it'

AT AGE 41, DURING my first mammogram, never did I imagine the news I would receive. Being a baseline mammogram, I was warned I could be called back for more images, which I was. The second mammogram led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy, and ultimately a diagnosis of breast cancer. I was a new administrator at a local elementary school and my husband and I just bought a house two weeks before. I was worried about my job that I just started and how the kids would react when I lost my hair! I have the best, most supportive staff anyone could ask for.
CANCER
siouxcountyradio.com

Sanford Health makes donation towards Sheldon turf project

Sanford Sheldon is pleased to announce their $150,000 contribution towards the turf facility upgrade. The turf upgrade will be located on the current Sheldon CSD football field, and is a collaborative project between the Sheldon CSD, Northwest Iowa Community College and the City of Sheldon. The new playing surface will be used for the Sheldon CSD football team, soccer program and the marching band. Additionally, Northwest Iowa Community College will be utilizing the grounds when they begin their intercollegiate soccer program, which is slated to begin in either Fall 2023 or Fall 2024.
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
seattleschild.com

Teen’s goal: A robotic pet for every Alzheimer’s patient

High school student Luke Torrey was sad to see his grandmother’s cognitive decline due to Alzheimer’s disease, which really accelerated during the COVID-19 lockdowns. During the pandemic, his aunt ordered his grandmother a pet companion, a Joy for All Companion Therapy Cat, to help alleviate some of the loneliness and stress she was feeling during that difficult time.
ENGINEERING
pnw.edu

Pride Stride

Get ready for a colorful way to celebrate your PNW Pride with the 2021 Pride Stride 5K color run/walk! This fun outdoor event will include t-shirts, color packets, food, music, giveaways, a bonfire finish and more. Sign up early to guarantee a t-shirt! Walk-up registration is available. Race Details. Check-in...
MUSIC
waer.org

Loretto Health Making Strides In Vaccinating lts Workforce

Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center is among facilities across the state making sure its doctors, nurses, and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to meet a new state mandate. Loretto Chief Marketing officer Julie Sheedy says they were actually ahead of the game, educating employees and working with them one-on-one over the past few months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Hawkeye Community College making progress toward $3 million fundraising goal for Grundy Hall remodel

WATERLOO — The Hawkeye Community College Foundation is making progress in fundraising efforts for the Grundy Hall renovation. Officials reported at the college’s board of trustees meeting this week that $875,000 had been raised toward the $3 million goal. Private fundraising is one piece of the revenues for the project, which will bring all health science programs into the building.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ddd#Arizona Virtual Academy#Nicu#Cerebral Palsy
101 WIXX

UWGB Continues To Push Toward Vaccination Goal

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is still fighting to reach a 70% vaccination rate among students. UW-Oshkosh hit that benchmark last week. The UW system is offering an incentive to each campus that reaches a 70% vaccination rate for students. UWGB’s vaccination rate among students sits...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

Renowned CSU Veterinary Hospital Cuts Hours Due To Staffing Shortage

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, a world renowned animal care facility, is having to temporarily close its doors overnights due to extreme staffing shortages. Schools, restaurants and other businesses have seen staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that very issue is forcing CSU to turn away overnight patients through the month of October. Dr. Amanda Cavanagh, Assistant Professor of Urgent Care at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, said a lack of staffing, increased demand for animal medical services and scheduling issues have forced the university to cut service hours through October. (credit: CBS) “Right now...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
WTAJ

Making Strides walk to take place this Sunday in Blair County

Making Strides of Central PA is raising awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer. Their annual walk will take place this Sunday, October 10th, at PNG Field in Altoona. The walk will begin at 12:30 PM. Committee Member Jill Reigh explains why this cause is important to her, “It is important to me […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County School System Announces Vaccine Guidelines For Student-Athletes, Visitors And Others

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Public School System on Friday announced new vaccine and testing guidelines for student-athletes, visitors and other members of the public. Starting with winter sports, high school athletes will have to provide proof of vaccination–which can include a scan or image of the vaccine card or documentation from the state’s site ImmuNet–or submit to weekly testing. Vaccine verification must be submitted no later than Thursday, Nov. 11. Community groups that use school buildings after the school day, such as PTA groups and boosters, will also have to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing. Vaccine...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

‘Never Miss A Beat’ Organization Raises Money For Congenital Heart Disease Research With 5K Race

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It was the first event of its kind, aimed at helping children with congenital heart disease. On Sunday, the Never Miss A Beat foundation put together a 5k in hopes of raising money for research programs at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Organization president Steve Cereby told CBS3 the fight against this disease is a difficult one. “They don’t really know, what creates it, how it forms they just know it’s the leading cause of birth defect in kids,” he said, adding, “Our goal is to advance the treatment the diagnosis of the disease and the prevention...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho Capital Sun

I was relieved COVID affected adults more than kids. With delta variant, that relief is gone.

In March of 2020, when the world was living in fear of the unknown virus, I remember being relieved that the disease affected adults more than children. With the delta variant, that relief is gone. We’re seeing an increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases with no end in sight unless more Idahoans get vaccinated.  More than […] The post I was relieved COVID affected adults more than kids. With delta variant, that relief is gone. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIDS
Daily Montanan

Low wages, pandemic gut staffing support for those with disabilities

Ernestine “Erma” Bryant likes her job, but the pay is a problem. She works in a caregiver role as a “direct support professional” in Tifton, Georgia, helping people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities with basic functions such as dressing, bathing and eating. Bryant said it’s fulfilling work. “You can help people be successful — […] The post Low wages, pandemic gut staffing support for those with disabilities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy