Project Reunion Update Leads Windows Dev News at Build 2021
Project Reunion 0.8 was announced during this week's Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference, leading a raft of win-dev news items. Project Reunion came about because "Windows development is hard," Microsoft's Thomas Fennel said earlier this year when v0.5 shipped. He said that in talking to enterprise customers, "we have heard that Windows development is hard. It's harder than it should be. It's harder than it needs to be."