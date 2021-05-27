Project Reunion Update Leads Windows Dev News at Build 2021

I’ve recently been involved with a couple of discussions about Windows’ dynamic linking. One was Joe Nelson in considering how to make libderp accessible on Windows, and the other was about w64devkit, my Mingw-w64 distribution. I use these techniques so infrequently that I need to figure it all out again each time I need it. Unfortunately there’s a whole lot of outdated and incorrect information online which gets in the way every time this happens. While it’s all fresh in my head, I will now document what I know works.