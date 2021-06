Bad bots are software applications which run automated tasks with malicious intent over the internet. They scrape data from sites without permission in order to reuse it and gain a competitive edge (e.g. pricing, inventory levels, proprietary content, etc.). They are used for scalping, the act of obtaining limited availability items for the purpose of reselling at a higher price. The truly nefarious ones undertake criminal activities, such as fraud and outright theft. Regardless of what industry you’re in, bad bots are out there trying to put you at a disadvantage – and you may not even be aware of the activity.