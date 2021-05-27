Horizon Forbidden West – Launch Date Update Coming “Very Soon”; Development is “On Track”
Guerrilla Games showed off a meaty chunk of new gameplay footage for Horizon Forbidden West in the upcoming open world action RPG’s gameplay debut. With impressive tech and new gameplay features shown off, there was a lot in the State of Play episode for those looking forward to the game to dive into. But, of course, the one thing that was missing was a launch date. Seeing as the game is scheduled for a 2021 release, many were expecting that an exact release date would be announced.gamingbolt.com