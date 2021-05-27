Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West – Launch Date Update Coming “Very Soon”; Development is “On Track”

By Shubhankar Parijat
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuerrilla Games showed off a meaty chunk of new gameplay footage for Horizon Forbidden West in the upcoming open world action RPG’s gameplay debut. With impressive tech and new gameplay features shown off, there was a lot in the State of Play episode for those looking forward to the game to dive into. But, of course, the one thing that was missing was a launch date. Seeing as the game is scheduled for a 2021 release, many were expecting that an exact release date would be announced.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Date#Game Development#Playstation#Gameplay Footage#Developer Guerrilla Games#Play Episode#Impressive Tech#The Game#Guerrilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

State of Play | Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal

Today’s State of Play provided players with an action-packed first look at Aloy’s upcoming adventure in Horizon Forbidden West. The unique episode featured 14 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay footage captured directly on PlayStation 5, as well as a quick recap with Horizon’s Game Director, Mathijs de Jonge, and Narrative Director, Ben McCaw from Guerrilla.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Magnificent Trufflepigs release date announced, coming very soon

We all need more metal detecting in our lives. It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, and sometimes you find old ammo. This is why I’m looking forward to playing The Magnificent Trufflepigs when it comes out. Set in England, the game features some romance as well. And I do love a good romance. Although, in a video game, that usually means drawings of scantily-clad anime characters with ridiculous proportions and not a first-person narrative game. We don’t have long to wait to start detecting those precious metals, however. The game is launching June 3 on Steam. It will launch on Epic Games Store at an unspecified point afterward.
Video GamesComicBook

Horzion Forbidden West Release Date Update Worries PlayStation Fans

Although PlayStation and Guerrilla Games previously committed to releasing Horizon Forbidden West in 2021, many fans are now worried that the highly-anticipated sequel will not be arriving in this window. After showing off the first gameplay footage from the new Horizon installment just a short bit ago, Guerrilla didn't re-commit to still releasing the title within the calendar year. As such, a number of fans now believe that the game will be delayed.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #155 – Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, Horizon: Forbidden West Gameplay, Multiple Dragon Quest Announcements

The past week was chock-full of awesome reveals for fans of nearly every gaming platform out there. PlayStation 5 owners will finally be getting their money’s worth once Horizon: Forbidden West drops, PC gamers will finally get to experience Uncharted 4 and Nintendo fans will get an upgraded Switch. Besides that, Far Cry is once again taking us to tropical environments, Dragon Quest is getting tons of games, and Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for a huge E3 show.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Aragami 2 Release Date & New Trailer Arrive

Lince Works has sent out a brand new Aragami 2 trailer that provides eager fans with the release date for the stealth-action series. Players can look forward to playing the game beginning September 17, 2021. Preorders have started for PC, with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S preorders opening soon. Players can pre-purchase the game for $34.99 on PC with a 15% discount prior to launch. Console versions can be preordered for $39.99 once they open.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Guilty Gear Strive gets a launch trailer and details post-launch roadmap

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have detailed the post-launch updates for forthcoming beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive as well as releasing a couple of new videos for the game. Players who purchase the game's Season Pass can look forward to five additional characters, with the studio aiming to release them...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Will Take the Stage at E3 2021

Developer 24 Entertainment has officially announced that Naraka: Bladepoint will be at E3 2021. This medieval Japanese-inspired Battle Royale game will receive a full 10-minute segment dedicated to it in the June 13th NetEase show and then another segment in the PC Gaming Show later that same day. Fans will probably get to see more gameplay footage from a build closer to the final version, which will be especially nice in the wake of the first and highly successful Naraka: Bladepoint open beta. A second open beta will be announced at the event, as will the game’s final release date. According to the press release, the second open beta will be held this summer, so fans of Battle Royales may want to leave some room on their calendars.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Release Date For OUT OF LINE Announced With Gameplay Trailer

Hand-drawn, puzzle-based side-scrolling game Out of Line is getting ready to launch on PC via Steam! After trying out an exclusive demo that Hatinh Interactive and Nerd Monkeys provided me, I already confirmed with my first impression that this game shows some promise - even if it was a bit on the easier side when it comes to the puzzle difficulties. But now the clock is ticking as the game will launch on June 23rd!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

E3 2021: Our predictions for the Xbox and Bethesda showcase

If you enjoy games, E3 is like birthday party that lasts nearly a week. It’s when we find out what delights the major publishers have planned for us over the next 12 months or so. Developers and publishers finally get to lift the veil on their hard work and show us what they have been doing. E3 is going to be very different this year, as due to the pandemic everything is going to be online. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be lots to get excited about. Over the next few days, leading up to the event, we’re going to share our predictions for what could be announced at the big shows. First up, here are our predictions on what will be announced at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase.
Video Gamesava360.com

FFXIV Patch 5.55 And Full PS5 Version Launch May 25, Here Are The Details

The second day of Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2021 kicked off with a Live Letter From the Producer that outlined the next major update to Final Fantasy XIV. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida led the presentation and detailed what’s coming to patch 5.55 with regards to the new main story quests, the Save the Queen questline, the full PS5 version of the game, and much more. Lead story designer Natsuko Ishikawa also joined the presentation to discuss her work in creating FFXIV’s narrative.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Guilty Gear Strive Season One Roadmap Reveals Upcoming Paid and Free DLC

The Guilty Gear Strive Season One roadmap reveals that new playable characters, battle stages, and story content are planned for release after the game’s launch. The roadmap was revealed during the Early Access Showcase hosted by Arc System Works, which also included developer commentary as well as a new launch trailer. While the new content will be paid DLC, the studio is also planning on releasing free updates such as a “Combo Maker” feature and “Digital Figure Mode”.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Palworld Release Date For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Palworld, an open-world survival game with a twist, was released on Saturday by developer PocketPair. Palworld isn’t simply a multiplayer survival shooter; it’s also greatly influenced by the Pokémon franchise. Palworld’s first trailer depicts a fascinating clash of ideas. Players explore craft, construct, and fight the battle in this game,...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

The Falconeer (Switch) Preview

The Falconeer caught my eye a couple of years ago before it was announced to be an exclusive title for the PC and Xbox. When playing it at a gaming event back then, I caught myself thinking: “This game would be perfect on Nintendo Switch, but it will never be able to run this.” Turns out, I was catastrophically wrong on that last point, because thanks to an early copy of the game I’ve been enjoying The Falconeer for the last week or so. It turns out that I was indeed right all those years ago. The Falconeer feels perfect on Switch.