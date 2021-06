Most games that release into Early Access don’t offer a lot of the base game, but enough to let players see what it is all about. TeamSuneat is either following this and plans to have a huge game or they are releasing their title, Blade Assault, with a big chunk of content with plenty more planned to come - following player feedback! Either way, they worked with publisher NEOWIZ and got the game on Steam as of today with plans to bring it to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch as well in the future.