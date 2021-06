With the federal government’s passage of the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act last year, the phasedown of high-GWP HFCs such as R-404A and R-410A in commercial refrigeration and air conditioning systems is imminent. While the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has until October to determine how it will administer the phasedown of HFC production and consumption in the U.S. over the next 15 years, there is no question that the new regulations will affect the entire refrigerant supply chain.